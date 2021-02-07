Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,208 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

