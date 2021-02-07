Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

