Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

