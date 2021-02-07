GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

