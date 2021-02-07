GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,686.33 ($22.03).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,265.80 ($16.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £63.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,369.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,436.14. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 66.61%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have bought 37,246 shares of company stock valued at $51,242,300 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

