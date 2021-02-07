Girard Partners LTD. Sells 219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $212.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day moving average of $206.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

