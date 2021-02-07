Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.30 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

