Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

