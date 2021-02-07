Girard Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,226,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 458.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,913 shares of company stock worth $15,287,251 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $407.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $419.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

