Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Shares of FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.