Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,806 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

