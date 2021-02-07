Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 186,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,512,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.