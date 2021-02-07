Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DUC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

