Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 162,436 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 162,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,822,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

