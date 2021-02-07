Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.70-25.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.49 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.75-7.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,068,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,639. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.