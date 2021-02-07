Gerry Madden Sells 25,000,000 Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Stock

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

Shares of EQT stock opened at GBX 2.28 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. EQTEC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market cap of £160.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

