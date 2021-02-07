Gerry Madden Sells 25,000,000 Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Stock

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).
Shares of EQT stock opened at GBX 2.28 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. EQTEC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market cap of £160.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.
EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile
