Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.50

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 97960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.89. The company has a market cap of £29.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

About Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

