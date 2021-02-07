Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $52,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,625 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $169.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,422. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

