Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

