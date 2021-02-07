Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($1.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66).

GLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galecto stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 654,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.59% of Galecto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Galecto stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.