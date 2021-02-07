Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($1.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galecto.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66).
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galecto stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 654,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.59% of Galecto at the end of the most recent quarter.
Galecto stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
