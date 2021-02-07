FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. Truist increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $176.00. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

