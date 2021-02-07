FY2021 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daimler in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

