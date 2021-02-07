FY2021 EPS Estimates for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.50.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $21.56 on Friday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.1384 per share. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

