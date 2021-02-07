Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $780.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $780.00, but opened at $808.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $800.20, with a volume of 3,894 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £278.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 638.20.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.