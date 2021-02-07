FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.