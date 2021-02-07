Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FSNUY opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.