Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 6,448 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.