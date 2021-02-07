Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Trading Up 1.4%

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.82. 7,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 7,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.52% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.