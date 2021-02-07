Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 594.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 40.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 475,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.