Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 948,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 616,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

The stock has a market cap of $366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

