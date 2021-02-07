Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $68.90. 6,169,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

