Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $158.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

