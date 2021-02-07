Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $158.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

