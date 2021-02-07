FOAM Reaches One Day Volume of $15,810.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $15,810.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.01074414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.27 or 0.06149786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031114 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,385 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

