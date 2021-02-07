Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 147,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 136,154 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

