Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New $975,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF comprises 0.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.