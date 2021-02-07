FLO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,100.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $39,100.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

