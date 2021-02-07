FLIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $384.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $203,338.64 and $384.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.01122939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.06406241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00050836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.