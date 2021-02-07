FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.76. Approximately 83,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 159,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 91,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

