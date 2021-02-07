Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $11.47 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,468,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

