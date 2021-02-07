Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $102,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $851,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

