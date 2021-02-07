Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $134.79 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

