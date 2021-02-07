Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $96.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

