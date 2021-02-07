Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

