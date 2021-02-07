Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $12.28 on Tuesday, hitting $274.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $285.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.