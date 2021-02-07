Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $838,000 in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of KCE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $79.88.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

