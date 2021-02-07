Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,426 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVBF stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

