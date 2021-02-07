Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $58.10 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.