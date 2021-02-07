Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE:F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

