FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 554.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $145.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.